The Superstitious Russians

Russia is the world’s largest country by area. The country has the longest railway and is home to the world’s largest McDonald’s. One of the fun facts about Russia is that the people are too superstitious. A recent survey indicated that 52% of Russians believed in prophetic dreams, omens, and astrology. In this article, find three of the most interesting superstitions Russians believe in.

Flowers in Odd Numbers

Flowers are common in Russian culture. They can be taken to dinner, a birthday party, and such celebrations. But then, make sure the bouquet has an odd number of flowers. Giving an even number of flowers is often associated with bad luck and even death. So, the next time you want to gift a Russian with a bouquet, make sure they are served the Russian way.

Shaking Hands Superstition

When a Russian ignores your hand greetings through a threshold, don’t take it badly. Russians don’t shake hands through hallways, window frames, door frames, or state borders. They believe that doing so will awaken the ‘house spirit’ which dwells in thresholds. Awakening this spirit will cause friction between the people shaking hands, often an argument, or in the worst case, bad luck.

Itchy Hands

Another popular superstition among Russians is that you will get money soon when the right hand is itchy. But when it is the left hand, you are going to give someone money. Others believe that an itchy left hand means you are going to lose money.

These are just some of the many Russian superstitions. Did you also know that if someone accidentally steps on you, you should also step on them, lightly to prevent future conflict. Another superstition is that returning home to fetch something you forgot is a bad omen. If you didn’t know, now you know!